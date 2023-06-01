''Betty'' expected to weaken into severe tropical storm Thursday: Pagasa

Typhoon "Betty" continues to weaken and become a severe tropical storm on Thursday, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.

In a phone interview with Daily Manila Shimbun, weather forecaster Patrick del Mundo said ''Betty'' started to weaken from at 150 km/hour and in Pagasa's afternoon report, it is down at 120 km/hour.

In the Pagasa bulletin at 5 pm, ''Betty'' was seen at 410 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes with gusts of up to 150 kilometers per hour, and central pressure of 970 hectopascals.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 remained in Batanes and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Calayan Is., Babuyan Is., and Camiguin Is.). Eric Acidre/DMS