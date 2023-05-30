Vessel to siphon remaining oil from sunken tanker arrives from Singapore

A Monrovian-registered Dynamic Support Vessel (DSV) from Singapore which will siphon the remaining oil onboard the sunken MT Princess Empress in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro arrived Monday at the Calapan Anchorage Area.

Rear Admiral Armand Balilo, Coast Guard spokesperson, said after the Fire Opal vessel undergo Customs, Immigration, Quarantine, and Security (CIQS) inspection , it will proceed to Mindoro to start the operation.

''They are targeting to finish the siphoning of the remaining oil in 10 to 15 days," he said.

"Based on our last update there were two compartments with remaining oil which will be the subject of our operation," he said.

The DSV Fire Opal was chartered by Malayan Towage and Salvage Corp. and contracted by the Protection and Indemnity Insurance Club.

Balilo said the vessel will do its best to complete the operation in two weeks, then the Philippine Coast Guard will continue the coastal clean up.

The vessel which departed Singapore on May 19 was supposed to arrive in Subic on May 26. Its arrival was delayed by weather disturbance. Robina Asido/DMS