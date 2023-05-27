Trips of some vessels to Visayas suspended due to Mawar

Trips of some vessels to the Visayas region were suspended over the weekend due to Super Typhoon Mawar that is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and will be named as Betty on Friday night or Saturday morning.

In a port advisory Friday, the Philippines Coast Guard (PCG) said that among the trips that were suspended includes the Seacat One of Grand Ferries that is supposed to depart from Cebu City going to Calbayog at 2pm on May 27 and the Calbayog to Cebu trip at 8pm the following day.

Also suspended are the trips of LCT Poseidon 17 and LCT Poseidon 35 of ALD Sea Transport from Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte going to Lipata, Surigao at noon time today (May 26).

"The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) advises all the affected passengers to coordinate with the concerned shipping lines for the additional details of the trip suspension," it stated.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Western Visayas and PCG District BARMM were alerted for possible evacuation or rescue operation due to the anticipated effect of the Mawar. Robina Asido/DMS