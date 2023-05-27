Marcos says gov't ready to help LGUs affected by approaching super typhoon

Preparations to mitigate the impact of Super Typhoon Mawar will be the call local government units but the government will be ready to help them, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Friday.

''The national government is here to assist. We are in constant contact with the local governments so we can see what is the situation in their place,'' said Marcos in an interview with reporters at the 125th anniversary of the Philippine Navy.

Based on a 4 pm report by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) , Mawar was expected to approach the Philippine Area of Responsibility Friday evening or Saturday morning .

Weather specialist Benison Estareja told 24 Oras "we last monitored the typhoon at 1,700 km east of Central Luzon."

Estareja said it has maximum winds of 215 km/h near the center with gusts of up to 265 km/h. Mawar was moving west-northwest at 25 km/hour.

He said typhoon's radius of around 500 kilometers will affect a large part of northern Luzon and influence the southwest monsoon, resulting in rains in parts of northern Luzon, central Luzon, southern Luzon, Palawan and Visayas. Eric Acidre/DMS