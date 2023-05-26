NBI files charges vs five Cebu cops, asset for kidnap, rape of girl

Five Cebu police officers and a civilian asset are facing charges of kidnapping and raping a teenage girl at an illegal drug operation in September last year.

In an interview with Teleradyo, Central Visayas police spokesperson Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed charges against the cops and their asset in the Office of the Ombudsman.

“According to the report from the NBI, there was a charge of kidnapping and serious illegal detention with rape,” Pelare said.

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas said in a report police allegedly raided a house in Barangay San Nicolas in Cebu City.

The victim claimed that she was not sent to a police station but to an apartment where she was allegedly questioned and tortured to reveal people involved in illegal drug trade in the barangay.

Pelare said Police Regional Office 7, headed by Brig Gen. Anthony Aberin had ordered the five cops to be relieved of their post and to conduct an investigation for their administrative liability.

He said the five police personnel were on “floating status”.

“They were removed from the police station because they are members of the SDEU (Station Drug Enforcement Unit). They were transferred to the headquarters to pave the way for an impartial investigation,” Pelare said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS