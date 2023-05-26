Foreign investments registered with BSP through authorized agent banks yield net outflows in April
Transactions on foreign investments registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), through authorized agent banks, in April recorded net outflows of $352 million, resulting from gross outflows of $1.1 billion and gross inflows of $713 million.
This is higher compared to the net outflows recorded in March ($70 million) and a reversal compared to the net inflows recorded in April 2022 ($1.4 billion).
The $713 million registered investments for the month are lower by 43.2 percent (or by $543 million) compared to the US$1.3 billion recorded in March.
Majority of registered investments (or 57.3 percent) were in PSE-listed securities (investments mainly in banks, holding firms, property, food, beverage and tobacco and transportation services), while the remaining were in Peso government securities (42.7 percent) and in other instruments [less than one (1) percent].
The top five investor countries for the month were the United Kingdom, United States (US), Singapore, Luxembourg and Norway with combined share to total at 84.1 percent.
The $1.1 billion gross outflows for the month are lower by 19.7 percent (or by $261 million) compared to those recorded in March ($1.3 billion). The US received 70.9 percent of total outward remittances.
Year-on-year, registered investments in April are lower than the $2.2 billion recorded in April 2022 (by 68 percent or by $1.5 billion), while gross outflows are higher by 29.3 percent (or by $241 million) vis-a-vis the gross outflows recorded for April 2022 ($823 million).
The $352 million net outflows in April are a reversal of the $1.4 billion net inflows recorded for the same period a year ago.
Year-to-date transactions (January 1 to April 30 2023) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through AABs, yielded net outflows of $680 million which is a reversal of the $1.4 billion net inflows noted for the same period last year ( January 1 to April 30 2022). BSP