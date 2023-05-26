Pagasa says super typhoon Mawar 2,000 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Thursday afternoon said Super Typhoon Mawar was located 2,000 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon.

Mawar had maximum winds of 195 kilometers per hour with gusts of up to 240 kilometers per hour. It weakened on Wednesday but regained super typhoon strength Thursday.

It was moving west-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour, heading towards extreme northern Luzon. It was previously moving north-northwest.

Pagasa forecasts Mawar to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Fridat evening or Saturday where it will be given the local name Betty.

Weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said Mawar could possibly approach the provinces in Cagayan Valley. It may attain peak intensity of 215 kilometers per hour on Sunday, he added.

Rains in various parts of the country are expected as the super typhoon is expected to influence the southwest monsoon. Eric Acidre/DMS