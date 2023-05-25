Manhunt underway against Korean who escaped from BI jail

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has launched an intensive manhunt for a South Korean fugitive who escaped the facility by climbing its 20-foot fence which had barbed wires at 2 am Sunday.

The Korean was identified as Kang Juchun, 38, who was arrested by immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 on February 10.

Kang was reported to have abused a blind spot in the facility’s CCTV where he climbed the fence and fell on the cemented road.

Authorities believe Kang may have sustained injuries after falling.

Kang was found to have an Interpol red notice hit for murder charges and abandonment of a dead body. He was charged and transferred to the BI’s facility in Taguig prior to deportation.

“The BI is working in close collaboration with local law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend him swiftly,” said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco. “Specialized teams have been deployed to various locations, following reliable leads to capture the fugitive,” he added.

“This is a serious breach of our facility’s security, and have initiated a thorough investigation to determine lapses that allowed this to occur as well as take necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future,” said Tansingco.

The Department of Justice and the Korean Embassy have also been informed of the incident.

Tansingco added that they have increased the height of the perimeter fence with barbed wires and added another watch tower to improve the facility’s security. BI News