Damage from the Manila Central Post Office fire between P300m to P500m: BFP

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said damage from the almost 30-hour fire that gutted the nearly century-old Manila Central Post Office on Monday could range between P300 million to P500 million.

''It could go up further. The materia destroyed by the fire were antique and these are expensive,'' said Chief Superintendent Nahum Tarroza, Bureau of Fire Protection National Capital Region director in an interview with dzBB Tuesday.

''You will notice that the materials of the main building consist of wood like molave and narra. That’s why the intensity of the heat is different,” he added.

Sixteen firefighters, one volunteer and a civilian were injured.

The Manila Central Post Office was “totally burned” and the fire also affected a canteen and up to six vehicles in the area, he added.

“The main building was totally burned. The fire transferred to an area adjacent to the back of the building. That’s why vehicles in the area and the canteen located in front of the building were affected,” he said.

Tarroza said most of the injured firemen were in the basement. '' We were doing mopping up operations but some of the building materials upstairs fell to the basement...That’s why we had to dig to put out the fire,” he a said.

The fire was reported before 12 midnight on Sunday, declared under control past 7 am Monday and was pronounced fire out at 6:33 am Tuesday. Jaspearl Tan/DMS