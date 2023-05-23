25 fast craft passengers injured as it collides with cargo vessel: PCG

Twenty five passengers of a fast craft were injured when it collided with a cargo vessel in the vicinity of waters off Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, Cebu on Sunday.

Fast craft MV St. Jhudiel, which left Ormoc with 197 passengers, was bound for Cebu City when it experienced ''steering casualty and engine failure'', a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) report said.

This caused it ''to collide with (cargo vessel) LCT Poseidon 23, which was on its way to Ormoc City from Mandaue City,'' a Philippine Coast Guard report said.

The master of MV St. Jhudiel said 25 passengers had ''minor injuries'', the PCG said.

The PCG immediately deployed a floating asset, a land vehicle, and an ambulance to provide necessary assistance.

LCT Poseidon 23 carried 17 rolling cargoes and 20 drivers and cargo helpers when the collision occurred. It returned to its port of origin (Ouano Wharf, Mandaue City) to assess the damages incurred.

The Coast Guard Marine Environmental Protection Force - Central Visayas was sent to conduct an oil spill assessment. DMS