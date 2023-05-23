Coping with climate change focus of national policy: Marcos

Coping with climate change agenda will be the focus of the country’s national policies and investment decisions, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said during a reception at the Asian Development Bank on Monday.

“Climate change will be the lodestar for our integral national policies and investment decisions,” Marcos said.

Marcos said that the government will increase infrastructure spending that incorporates elements of sustainability, climate-resilience, and disaster-proofing as part of addressing the country’s response to climate change.

He cited that the Philippines topped the 2022 World Risk Index which he described as a “highly undesirable distinction”.

“If we do not act, climate change can, will, and is already unleashing nature’s fury upon our communities and our people,” Marcos said.

“Cognizant of all these, we have strategically integrated the climate agenda into the plan. As we ramp up annual public infrastructure spending to six percent of GDP, consistent with our Build Better More program, we will incorporate the elements of sustainability, climate-resilience, and disaster-proofing in all phases of societal and infrastructural planning, design, construction, up to operation and maintenance,” he added.

“It will be implemented in our water supply, in our sanitation, energy, and transportation systems, including agri and food production, and many other essential areas,” he said.

Marcos said that the country has no choice but to adapt to the effects of climate change or suffer.

“Our options are limited. We must mitigate, we must adapt and if we do not do that, we must suffer,” he said.

Marcos also said that the Philippines is waiting for the release of the Country Partnership Strategy for 2024-2029 which outlines ADB’s recommended medium-term developmental agenda for the country. Jaspearl Tan/DMS