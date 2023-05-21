Grenade hurled, bullets fired at Caloocan police anti-drugs unit building

At least three armed men opened fire and threw a grenade at the building of a police drug enforcement unit in Caloocan City around 1 am Saturday.

No one was injured, the Northern Police District said.

This incident occurred in front of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the Northern Police District, at Dagat-dagatan.

In a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, a police officer of the Northern Police District said " based on the initial information... the perpetrators were at least three people (who were) riding motorcycles."

In a television interview, Caloocan police chief Col. Ruben Lacuesta said "they threw a grenade in front of our district drug enforcement unit and then after that, they fired their guns.''

Lacuesta said the strafing and grenade attack could have been due to their drug enforcers having '' many operations in the past day.'' Eric Acidre/DMS