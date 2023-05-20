Canada hopes for Philippines support in its free trade negotiations with ASEAN

Canada is calling on the Philippines to support its free trade negotiations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), citing the importance of ASEAN Centrality.

“Regarding trade, we are negotiating for a free trade agreement with ASEAN. So we hope that we could have the support of the Philippines. And we are negotiating also to become a strategic partner of ASEAN, recognizing the importance of ASEAN Centrality,” Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said during a courtesy call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacanang on Thursday.

“So if we could work together to achieve that, that would be very much appreciated because we are bringing a lot of diplomatic knowledge and strength,” she said.

Welcoming Joly’s statement, Marcos said there are many opportunities the two countries can identify “as potential areas for us to be able to move further.”

He also expressed his desire for the Philippines to pursue strategic partnership with Canada to further strengthen their bilateral ties.

“On the issue of strategic partnership, I think it is something that certainly we can pursue. I cannot at the outset see anything that should get in the way of achieving this goal,” the President told Joly.

Joly said Canada and the Philippines have enjoyed strong friendship for many decades because of people-to-people ties, and her country is ready to further strengthen collaboration in that area.

“We will also be working even more on strengthening people-to-people ties by offering more scholarships for Filipinos,” said the Canadian official.

According to the Canadian foreign minister, her country will expand cooperation with the Philippines to include other areas such as agriculture.

Canada and the Philippines are set to mark their 75th year of bilateral relations in 2024. Presidential News Desk