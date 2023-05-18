Yamato drummer group to perform in Manila, Davao in June

The Yamato drummer group will perform in the Philippines next month, said Japan Foundation Manila (JFM) on Wednesday.

In a statement, JFM said: "They will be performing in the Philippines once again at the Theatre at Solaire in Manila on June 11 and at Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International School in Davao on June 13."

Ben Suzuki, director of the Japan Foundation Manila, said: "The year 2023 marks the 50th commemorative year of ASEAN-Japan relations. ASEAN and Japan agreed to designate the year 2023 as the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

In a press conference, Suzuki said: "We will have two performances on Sunday, June 11, 2pm and 7pm for the general public. All can join, ticket is free. "

In Davao City, Yamato will perform for the commemoration of the 120th anniversary of Japanese migration to the Philippines on June 13.

"Davao, as you may know, is a historical city for Japanese migrants or Nikkei-jin," said Suzuki.

He said: "I heard that there are several thousands of Japanese descendants in the Davao region, including (from) 2nd generation to six generation.''

"I hope, as many as possible, Nikkei-jin can witness this authentic Japanese culture," he added. Eric Acidre/DMS