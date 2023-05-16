Average weekly COVID-19 cases climb 31% to 1,773: DOH

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) remains on the upsurge as it averaged over 1,700 daily during May 8 to 14, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

DOH said COVID-19 cases reached 1,773 during the period, which is 31 percent higher from the May 1 to 7 period.

Severe and critical cases were reported at 53 and no deaths were registered.

Total severe and critical cases were 437, with 394 occupying ICU beds.

Occupied ICU beds are 18.8 percent of a total of 2,093.

There are 3,791 COVID-19 patients at COVID-19 beds, 21.7 percent of all COVID-19 beds. DMS