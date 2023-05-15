At least one person dead, 300 homes burned in blaze near LRT station

A person died while two were missing as a fire hit a residential area that gutted nearly 300 homes near an overhead train station in Manila early Sunday morning, police said.

The fatality was found by authorities, who have yet to furnish identification. Police said 1,200 families or 2,200 persons were affected. The Bureau of Fire Protection said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Four persons were injured in the fire that began at 840 Oroquieta street, Sta Cruz at 249 am, reaching fifth alarm at 3:49. Firemen were able to put the fire under control at 6:43 am.

The fire affected a five-story light material residential structure, single and two family dwelling, the Manila Police District said.

As the fire was near the Light Rail Transit Authority Recto Station which affected the LRT-2 power supply and signalling systems, LRTA said it implemented limited operations at 5 am for nearly eight hours.

LRT-2 implemented limited train operations from Antipolo to V. Mapa and vice versa from 5 am until 10:56 am. It later expanded operations from Antipolo to Legarda.

The elevated connecting bridge, which serves as a link and transfer of passengers from LRT-2 Recto Station to LRT-1 Doroteo Jose Station was also damaged and is impassable. DMS