LLDA warns El Nino may cause blue-green algae to appear

The Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) warned of a possible occurrence of blue-green algae due to El Nino which can cause fishkill and health risk to the communities near the lake.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing on Friday, Jun Paul Mistica, LLDA Resource Management and Development Department manager said

"If this heat will last there is a possibility of the occurrence of Blue-green algae. But now we haven't seen the initial indicator of the blue-green algae of in Laguna Lake," he said.

"When the blue-green algae die or decompose, it depletes the oxygen. In the past the LLDA deployed an aerator in Muntinlupa to induce the dissolved oxygen, so that while the blue-green algae are dying the oxygen in Laguna Lake will not be reduced," he added.

Mistica noted that this problem may cause fishkill and health risk to the people living near the lake.

"There might be fishkill but we cannot say which area and its extent, in case it will become worse," he said.

"During prolonged exposure to blue-green algae, especially the barangay or municipalities near the lake they can ingest the Blue-green algae through their nose and lungs. So, there is a possibility of respiratory illness. That is the indirect effect," he added.

To prevent the possible effect of the blue-green algae as the El Nino is expected to occur starting next month, the LLDA is procuring "paddle wheel solar-powered aerator" to deploy along the lake.

"The LLDA is already in procurement stage to acquire 173 units of paddle wheel solar-powered aerators to be deployed in areas that will have blue-green algae because that is one of the problems in case of prolonged El Nino," Mistica said.

He also explained that the presence of blue-green algae may cause a shortage in the water supply for the household in the area.

"Sometimes there is a shortage in water supply because there is a need to treat the water before it will be distributed to the household. That is one of the problems caused by the occurrence of blue-green algae," he added. Robina Asido/DMS