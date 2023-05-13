COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000

COVID-19 cases broke the 2,000-barrier with 2,114 on Friday from the previous day's 1,940, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

No deaths were reported while 964 recoveries were reported, it added.

The National Capital Region accounted for the bulk of cases with 908.

The nationwide positivity rate reached 23.4 percent from Thursday's 23.1 percent.

Earlier, a DOH statement said COVID-19 cases are averaging over 1,500 a day.

The DOH added that, along with other members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, will submit its recommendations to the government through a draft proclamation, including developing a Pandemic Preparedness Plan.

This follows the declaration by the World Health Organization on the recent lifting of the Public Health Emergency of International Concern on COVID-19. DMS