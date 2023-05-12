More than 100 students hospitalized as insecticide sprayed near school: OCD

More than 100 students were hospitalized after inhaling insecticide in the province of Maguindanao on Wednesday.

In a radio interview Thursday, John Loyd Olubalang of Upi Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said the students were rushed to Datu Blah T. Sinsuat District Hospital for treatment.

"There was spraying of insecticide near the school where many students were affected. That was yesterday at around 8 am, when a farmer started to spray and it immediately affected pupils in nearby school," he said.

"Usually those who were affected based on the record of our health cluster are students from 6 years old to 15 years old, no adults affected," he added.

Olubalang said the victims experienced "stomach ache, headache, vomiting, and dizziness."

"As of today there are 101 students admitted to the hospital for inhaling Vindex insecticide. According to the investigation, the insecticide was used by the farmer to apply in his coconut seedlings," he said.

"According to our health (cluster), their cases are manageable. Based on the recommendation of our health personnel, they will be observed within 3 days."

He also mentioned that the farmer who sprayed the insecticide has surrendered to the Philippine National Police.

"As of now, he is in the custody of the PNP," said Olubalang. Robina Asido/DMS