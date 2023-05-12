Marcos says 42nd ASEAN Summit ''was a success''

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed belief that the 42nd ASEAN Summit meeting was a success as he arrived in the country on Thursday night.

"I believe that the summit was a success and that it charted new directions that were initiated by the chairman, (Indonesian) President (Joko) Widodo, and with the concurrence of all the member states," Marcos said in his arrival speech in Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

"Many new ideas were ventilated and many of those were adopted and we will see ? hopefully see some progress on the political front and certainly on the economic front," he added.

As he thanked Widodo "for extending such hospitality to" the Philippine delegation during the summit, Marcos said he is looking forward to the next ASEAN Summit in September.

"I look forward to continue working with the Chair, Indonesia and other ASEAN Member States as well as ASEAN’s external partners for the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits which will happen in September of 2023 in Jakarta," he said.

"We will meet to advance our shared goals for a peaceful, secure, and more prosperous region," he added.

Marcos together with his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and his delegation visited three countries since they left for the United States on April 30.

Marcos met US President Joe Biden for bilateral talks and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. Marcos and Austin established Bilateral Defense Guidelines between the Philippines and the US.

He arrived in England to witness the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 before flew to Indonesia for the 42nd ASEAN Summit from May 10 to 11, 2023. Robina Asido/DMS