Marcos calls for Myanmar violence to immediately cease

By Robina Asido

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for "immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar" in his intervention during the 42st ASEAN Summit in Indonesia on Thursday.

Marcos said "the Philippines recognizes that the path towards reconciliation in Myanmar can only begin through an inclusive and constructive dialogue between all stakeholders."

"The Philippines strongly urges the utmost restraint and immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar," he said.

"We continue to call on Myanmar to abide by and implement the Five-Point Consensus, and for our external partners to complement ASEAN's efforts in the context of the Five-Point Consensus. We fully support Indonesia's initiatives on the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus," he added.

Marcos also noted that the acceleration of human trafficking in the region "has shown that the misuse of technologies can be utilized as fuel for the explosive growth of organized crime."

"As the Lead Shepherd for cooperation against Trafficking in Persons, the Philippines will strengthen engagement with our partners in safeguarding the security and well-being of our peoples. The road to peace in our region starts at home," he said.

As the Philippines advocates a rules-based maritime order anchored on the 1982 UNCLOS, Marcos noted that the South China Sea must "not become a nexus for armed conflict."

"The Philippines has been clear and consistent about its serious concerns over recent developments in the South China Sea, especially infringements on our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction. These incidents have palpable consequences for the safety and welfare of our people, particularly our fisherfolk and coastal communities," he said.

"Despite the continued incidents of Filipino vessels in our waters and attempts to deny and obstruct our ability to exercise our sovereign rights in our Exclusive Economic Zone, the Philippines will remain firm in upholding and protecting our entitlements under UNCLOS," he added.

Marcos said "the Philippines is committed to the full and effective implementation of the DOC (Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea), and the early conclusion of a COC. We will continue to urge all to abide by the 1982 UNCLOS, as the constitution of the oceans."

"We must avoid the ascendance of might and the aggressive revision of the international order. In an increasingly volatile world, we require constraints on power contained by the force of the rule of law," he said. DMS