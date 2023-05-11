Value of production in agriculture and fisheries up 2.1% in first quarter: PSA

Value of production in agriculture and fisheries at constant 2018 prices in the first quarter was registered at P428.69 billion, which indicates an annual growth of 2.1 percent. This was due to the annual increases in the value of production of crops, livestock, poultry, and fisheries.

Crops, which grew by 1.7 percent, shared P247.77 billion or 57.8 percent of the total value of production in agriculture and fisheries in the first quarter of 2023. Palay and corn posted increments in the value of production at 5.2 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

The value of livestock production also showed an annual growth of 4.1 percent. It contributed P 61.66 billion or 14.4 percent of the overall value of agriculture and fisheries production. In particular, the value of hog production recorded a 5.1 percent improvement.

With a production value of P 64.95 billion, poultry's contribution to the total value of agriculture and fisheries production was 15.1 percent. Poultry’s value of production registered a 3.2 percent annual increase. All poultry commodities, except duck, recorded annual growths in their value of production.

The value of fisheries production, which grew slightly by 0.3 percent annually, amounted to P 54.32 billion or 12.7 percent of the total value of agriculture and fisheries production. Double-digit expansions were recorded for squid (pusit) at 18.2 percent, tilapia at 10.8 percent, and blue crab (alimasag) at 10.5 percent.

At current prices, the value of production in agriculture and fisheries amounted to P 569.94 billion, indicating an annual growth of 14.1 percent. Philippine Statistics Authority