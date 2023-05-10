PNP monitoring almost 3,000 scalawags in ranks: Acorda

Nearly 3,000 police officers suspected of involvement in illegal activities are being watched by the Philippine National Police, PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said Tuesday.

This figure is about 1.31 percent of the PNP's 228,000-strong force.

“We will pursue the case buildup against them, ‘yung mga tao na ‘yan and continuous monitoring,” Acorda said.

He said these misfits are mostly in illegal drug trade and extortion.

Acorda urged people to report corrupt police officers and not be afraid of them.

“Let us be brave enough and kung puwede talagang lumantad tayo kung anong ginagawang kalokohan ng ating mga kapulisan,” he said. DMS