5月10日のまにら新聞から

47% say it is dangerous to publish things vs administration: SWS

［ 96 words｜2023.5.10｜英字 (English) ］

Less than half of Filipinos agree that it is dangerous to print or broadcast anything that is critical of the Marcos administration, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released Tuesday showed.

SWS fourth quarter 2022 survey said 47 percent of adult Filipinos agree, 26 percent disagree , while 27 percent are undecided that it is dangerous to publish anything against the administration even if it is the truth.

The poll was conducted on December 10-14, 2022 using face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide, with 300 each from Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

