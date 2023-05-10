Philippines still under public health emergency due to COVID-19: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) Tuesday pointed that a state of public health emergency due to COVID-19 remains in effect in the country.

In a press conference, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the state of public health emergency has not been lifted yet by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"The public health emergency of international concern is a global pronouncement of the World Health Organization. They have the authority to declare this," said Vergeire.

"Countries are not required to follow the WHO when they declare this... We have our own proclamation by the former President declaring the public health emergency," she added.

In January 30, 2020 WHO declared COVID-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Under Proclamation No. 922, issued back in March 8, 2020, a state of public health emergency shall remain in effect in the Philippines until lifted by the President.

Proclamation No. 929, issued last March 16, 2020, declared a state of calamity nationwide, but was extended only until December 31, 2022 via Proclamation No. 57.

Last May 5, the WHO lifted the global emergency status for COVID-19.

Vergeire said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has been convened to discuss the implications of the PHEIC lifting to the country's COVID-19 protocols.

Recommendations will be given to Marcos by next Monday, said Vergeire. DMS