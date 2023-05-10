Marcos arrives in Indonesia for the two-day 42nd ASEAN Summit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived in Indonesia on Tuesday on a mission to promote and protect the interests of the Philippines before the 42nd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

Marcos said he would also join current efforts to strengthen cooperation in the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines-East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) sub region.

Philippine Airlines Flight PR 001 carrying Marcos and his delegation landed at Komodo Airport in Labuan Bajo at 4:54 p.m., where he was welcomed by Indonesian and Filipino officials.

On Wednesday, his first day of summit participation, Marcos is expected to attend the opening and plenary session, ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with representatives of ASEAN-Interparliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with representatives of ASEAN Youth.

Marcos will also attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-ABAC), ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Community Post 2025 Vision (HLTF-ACV), and the welcome dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, this year’s summit chair.

Prior to departing to Manila on Thursday, the President will attend the 42nd ASEAN Retreat Session and the 15th BIMP-EAGA Summit.

Marcos said his participation to the BIMP-EAGA Summit is an opportunity to highlight the importance of strengthening cooperation in the sub region to sustain its thriving economy. Presidential News Desk