Average weekly COVID-19 cases over 1,300 daily: DOH

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines are averaging over 1,300 per day, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

COVID-19 cases averaged 1,352 cases daily for May 1 to 7, or 112 percent higher than those reported from April 24 to April 30, it said.

For April 24 to 30, the DOH said average daily COVID-19 cases reached 637.

The 1, 352 average daily COVID-19 cases is the highest Nov. 7 to 13, 2022 when it was at 1,296.

Severe and critical cases were 50 while nine deaths were reported in the last week.

The DOH said severe and critical cases in the country was at 410 as of May 7.

Of the total severe and critical cases, 346 occupy ICU beds. DMS