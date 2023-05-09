Napolcom recommends to Marcos to accept courtesy resignation of two PNP generals, colonels

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. announced on Monday that the National Police Commission (Napolcom) has approved the report of the five-man committee that recommended to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to accept the courtesy resignation of two generals and two colonels of the Philippine National Police (PNP) due to alleged drug links.

Earlier this year, Abalos called on police colonels and generals to submit their courtesy resignation to cleanse the ranks of the PNP from involvement with the illegal drug trade.

In a press conference, Abalos said Napolcom did not accept the courtesy resignations of 917 officers while 32 officers will be subjected to further investigation

“Last Friday, the President announced that he will accept the courtesy resignations of the two generals,” Abalos said.

The Napolcom has also issued a resolution to proceed with a pre-charge investigation against the two colonels, he added.

Abalos said they will wait for Marcos to accept the courtesy resignation of the four officials who are facing pre-charge proceedings at the Napolcom before revealing their names.

Abalos said administrative and criminal charges will also be filed against the four senior police officers who were former members of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG).

“Even if their resignations are accepted, the cases against them will continue,” Abalos told reporters.

He said former PNP Chief Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. had filed a complaint affidavit against the two generals for grave misconduct and neglect of duty.

“The penalty for these offenses is dismissal, forfeiture of benefits, and perpetual disqualification for any public office,” Abalos said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS