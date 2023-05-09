「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
36度-27度
両替レート
1万円=P4,050
$100=P5,505

5月9日のまにら新聞から

Unemployment rate declines to 4.7% in March from 4.8% in February

［ 123 words｜2023.5.9｜英字 (English) ］

The unemployment rate in March dropped to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent in February, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Monday.

This corresponds to 2.42 million jobless Filipinos out of 51 million people who were out of the labor force this month.

The employment rate in March was estimated at 95.3 percent, higher than February's 95.2 percent.

The number of employed persons in March was estimated at 48.58 million, posting an increase of 1.61 million from the 46.98 million employed persons in March 2022.

Sub-sectors that saw the highest growth in jobs were transportation and storage (533,000); accommodation and food service activities (447,000); wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (407,000); and construction (384,000) and other services activities (344,000). Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2023年5月9日 次の記事2023年5月9日