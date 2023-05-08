COVID-19 cases hit 1,920, highest in seven months

COVID-19 cases on Sunday neared 2,000 as the Department of Health reported 1,920 cases.

This is the highest since October 21, 2022. On April 30, COVID-19 cases were at 1,263.

The positivity rate rose to 19.9 percent, OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said in its Twitter account.

No deaths were posted, while there were 707 recoveries at 11,408 active cases.

The National Capital Region (NCR) accounted for 784 new cases followed by Rizal, 164 and Cavite, 144. DMS