「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
36度-26度
両替レート
取引なし

5月8日のまにら新聞から

COVID-19 cases hit 1,920, highest in seven months

［ 77 words｜2023.5.8｜英字 (English) ］

COVID-19 cases on Sunday neared 2,000 as the Department of Health reported 1,920 cases.

This is the highest since October 21, 2022. On April 30, COVID-19 cases were at 1,263.

The positivity rate rose to 19.9 percent, OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said in its Twitter account.

No deaths were posted, while there were 707 recoveries at 11,408 active cases.

The National Capital Region (NCR) accounted for 784 new cases followed by Rizal, 164 and Cavite, 144. DMS

前の記事2023年5月8日 次の記事2023年5月8日