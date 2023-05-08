Police, Indonesian embassy rescue 43 Indonesians and Malaysians from illegal detention

Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft, Southern Police District head, announced the rescue of 43 victims of illegal detention, of which 40 are Indonesians and three Malaysians.

This resulted in the arrest of seven suspects (3 Chinese, 3 Indonesians and one Malaysian) for violating Sec. 267 of RA 1084 (serious illegal detention) and RA 9208 as amended by RA 10364 (Expanded Anti-trafficking) in a landport building located in Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City at 5:30 am of May 6.

Rescued victims were identified as:

• Candra Malik Wijaya, 26, male, Indonesian

• Johnatan Luke Tucker, 21 , male, Indonesian

• Alfia Kezia Raintung, 24, female, Indonesian,

• Syarief Hidayatullah, 30, male, Indonesian,

• Renaldo Junly Walangitan, 31, male, Indonesian,

• Fiki Nurhidayati, 26, male, Indonesian,

• Wanda Imelda Gaspersz, 38, female, Indonesian,

• Willy Septian Purnama, 22, male, Indonesian,

• Kuai Nam Cheong, 28, male, Indonesian,

• Then Kah Vui, 28, male, Malaysian,

• Anthony Anak Shak Yong, 24, male, Malaysian,

• Data Atala Yasin, 23, male, Indonesian,

• Aldi 22, male, Indonesian,

• Ryan Setya Bucli, 27, Indonesian,

• Jonathan Ryan Chrisansri, 31, male, Indonesian,

• Sergio Pangetsu, 25 , male, Indonesian,

• Ismananda, 22, male, Indonesian,

• Renalmuladi, 26, male, Indonesian,

• Seina Audriyana Setianan, 22, female, Indonesian,

• Rizqi Mauiana, 23 , male, Indonesian,

• Ripal Padilan, 21, male, Indonesian,

• Mariana, 31, female, Indonesian,

• Ni Lun Tari, 25, female, Indonesian,

• Muhammad Reza Vahlevi, 27, male, Indonesian,

• Fifi Fabiola, 29, female, Indonesian,

• Muhammad Ikhsan, 28, Indonesian ,

• Muhamad Adriawan Mutagin, 26, male, Indonesian,

• Haryunanto Kuntoro, 28, male, Indonesian ,

• Suheri, 37, male, Indonesian,

• Faidul Rahman, 38, Indonesian ,

• Gregorious Jen Jerson Ndate, 27 , male,

Indonesian,

• Gregorious Wanda, 28, male, Indonesian,

• Iman Priyantino, 26, male, Indonesian,

• Rina Risnawati, 24, female, Indonesian,

• Indra Dwi Kusuma, 26, Indonesian,

• Sheren, 27 , Indonesian,

• Joan Romy Wondal, 23, Indonesian,

• Francesco Toto Wijaya, 21, male, Indonesian ,

• Andreas, 35, male, Indonesian,

• Christopher, 21, male, Indonesian,

• Gugun Suguiarto, 26, male, Indonesian,

• Mogi Sanjaya, 30, male, Indonesian; and

• Amgga Pratana, 34 , male, Indonesian.

Arrested suspects were identified as Ong Kok Siang, 31, male, Malaysian , Guo Jinxie, 32, female, Chinese, Zhangxiao Feng, 34, male, Chinese, Micheal Aodi, 28, male, Indonesian, Chalvin Nashua Abetnego, 24 , male, Indonesian, Joppy, 40, male, Indonesianand Loi Shing-Hung aka Jerry Wang and aka Lou Xing Hong, 36, Chinese.

Initial report revealed that personnel of District Special Operations

Unit-Southern Police District led by Lt.Col Ricky Dalisay, officer-in-charge of DSOU-SPD, other police units, the Philippine National Police Maritime Group and Muhammad Alfian Darmawan, protocol and consular affairs Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia conducted rescue operation that resulted to the recovery and rescue of the victims and arrest of the suspects.

Suspects were informed of their constitutional rights in a translated

language known to them. Rescued victims and apprehended suspects were

brought to DSOU Office for proper disposition while appropriate complaints are being prepared against the suspects. SPD