Police arrest alleged Abu Sayyaf bomb expert

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Authorities have arrested an alleged Abu Sayyaf explosive expert in a law enforcement operation in Sulu, a top police official said Saturday.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said Ras Abdulla also known as Elhan Bahjin Abuhassan, 48, was arrested around 5:01 pm Friday in Barangay Bus-Bus, Jolo, Sulu.

The arrest was made through a coordinated efforts of ZCPO, Philippine National Police-Special Action Force, and Sulu police forces.

Lorenzo said Abdulla is the number four most wanted person in Zamboanga City and has two warrants of arrest for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and for possession of explosives issued by a court dated February 28, 2020.

The court did not recommend bail for the case of illegal possession of explosives and has set P120,000 bail bond for the case of illegal possession of firearms and ammunitions. DMS