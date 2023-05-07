Dredging vessel sinks off waters off Corregidor: PCG

The Sierra Leone-flagged dredging vessel MV Hong Hai 189 that capsized following a collision with a tanker at the vicinity of the waters off Corregidor Island sank on Friday.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), MV Hong Hai 189 that capsized after colliding to MT Petite Soeur, a Marshall Island flagged "chemical or oil" tanker vessel on April 28, sank 400 yards from Sisiman Lighthouse, Mariveles, Bataan, at around 5:12 am.

The PCG confirmed that the sunken vessel released approximately 30 to 50 liters of fuel and other mixed substances.

"Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Station Bataan and Marine Environmental Protection Unit (MEPU) assisted in installing oil spill booms and absorbent bags and observed no additional traces of an oil spill in the vicinity waters," it stated.

The PCG and MEPU personnel continue to monitor the situation in the area "for further measures". Robina Asido/DMS