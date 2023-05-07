Philippines to reevaluate protocols as WHO declares end of global health emergency

With the World Health Organization declaring the end of the global emergency status for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Department of Health (DOH) said will reevaluate and reassess existing health protocols and guidelines in the Philippines.

In a brief statement, the DOH said it will meet with the other members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

"The DOH will convene the members of the IATF-EID to discuss and reassess policies and other guidelines affected by the declaration," said the DOH.

"The DOH guarantees the Filipino people that all factors in determining our next action in line with the WHO’s proclamation will be considered and discussed for the approval of the President," it said.

OCTA Research Fellow Guido David told dzBB on Saturday that even if the emergency is no longer present, the COVID-19 virus is still around.

''We should continue to monitor it in case the number of cases increases,'' he said. ''The virus also mutates. It can evolve into something worse anytime.''

David said Friday night that the seven-day testing positivity rate was 20.4 percent as of May 3 from 14 percent on April 26. But the Department of Health said that hospital occupancy rates for COVID-19 remains low.

In January 30, 2020 the WHO declared COVID-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

In the Philippines, a total of 4,099,088 cases have been recorded, including 66,444 deaths, as of May 5. DMS