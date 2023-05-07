WHO says global health emergency over COVID-19 is lowered

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday night declared the end of the COVID-19 global health emergency but warned that the virus remains a global health threat.

In an online media briefing, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General noted that "for the past year, the emergency committee and WHO have been analyzing the data carefully and considering when the time would be right to lower the level of alarm" for COVID-19.

"Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the Public Health Emergency of International Concern. I have accepted that advice. It's therefore with great hope that I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency," he said

Ghebreyesus warned states and the public not to let their guard down as COVID-19 is still a life threatening disease.

"That does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat. Last week, COVID-19 claimed lives every three minutes and that's just what we know about as we speak. Thousands of people around the world are fighting for their lives in intensive care units and millions more continue to live with the debilitating effects of post COVID 19 conditions," he said.

"This virus is here to stay. It's still killing and it's still changing. The risk remains of new variants emerging that cause new surges in cases and deaths. The worst thing any country could do now is to use this news as a reason to let down it's guard to dismantle the systems it has built or to send the message to its people that COVID-19 is nothing to worry about," he added.

Ghebreyesus said declaring the end of COVID-19 as a global health emergency means "that it's time for countries to transition from emergency mode to managing COVID-19 alongside other infectious diseases."

"I emphasize that this is not a snap decision. It's a decision that has been considered carefully for some time, planned for and made on the basis of a careful analysis of the data," he said.

He also noted that "If need be, I will not hesitate to convene another emergency committee should COVID-19 once again put our world in peril." Robina Asido/DMS