Two people were hurt in a fire in Manila

Two people were injured in a fire in Manila on Friday morning.

Based on initial report, the fire hit the four storey commercial building of FC Homes Center located at Tejeron St., corner Del Pan St., Sta Ana around 11:03 pm when the first alarm was raised.

The third alarm was raised at 11:29am before it was declared under control at 12:17pm and finally extinguished around 12:25 pm.

Injured were identified as Mark Kenneth Quijola, 22, due to laceration at his right hand and Brenda Alcarejos, 44, due to minor burns at the right lower leg.

Initial investigation showed that the fire started at the rear area of the ground floor of the building. Robina Asido/DMS