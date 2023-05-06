「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

End-April GIR level settles at $101.51 billion

［ 142 words｜2023.5.6｜英字 (English) ］

Gross international reserves (GIR) level, based on preliminary data, settled at $101.51 billion as of end-April from the end-March level of $101.55 billion.

The latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.6 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

Moreover, it is also about 5.9 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 4.1 times based on residual maturity.

The lower GIR level in April reflected mainly the National Government’s (NG) payments of its foreign currency debt obligations.

Similarly, the net international reserves, which refers to the difference between the BSP’s reserve assets (GIR) and reserve liabilities (short-term foreign debt and credit and loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)), decreased by $0.04 billion to $101.47 billion as of end-April from the end-March level of $101.51 billion. BSP

