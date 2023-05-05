Ople tells OFWs in Sudan now is best time to return to Philippines

Migrant Worker Secretary Susan Ople said this is the best time for the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to leave Sudan, as she confirmed that there are other workers who want to "stay on" despite the tension.

"There are others who want to stay on. Others who are still hoping that the conflict will ease. Of course, we cannot force them if that is their personal decision. But if they would ask our advice, the best way really or the best time for them to leave is now," she said in a press briefing in Washington on Wednesday.

Ople expressed hope that the United Nations will soon establish humanitarian corridors and safe zones for the OFW affected by the conflict.

"We also welcome news that the United Nations will be stepping in soon. Based on my conversations with the Filipino evacuees from the civil war, there really needs humanitarian corridors and safe zones for those who want to be repatriated and those who want to remain may still have access to food, medicine, water and other basic essentials," Ople said.

"We do hope that the UN will step in and establish these humanitarian corridors and safe zones as soon as possible," she added.

Ople added there are employers in the United States and Saudi Arabia that are interested in hiring the OFWs affected by the situation in Sudan.

"There are employers in the US and also in the cruise ship industry and in Saudi Arabia that are very much interested and would like to see the profiles of our workers from Sudan," she said.

In a radio interview, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Eduardo De Vega said so far there are about 180 OFW's that were repatriated to the Philippines following the arrival of around 72 Filipinos on Thursday.

De Vega said 83 other OFWs are expected to be repatriated in the country on Friday.

Ople also ensure that livelihood assistance for the OFWs are already "in place to provide them with a fresh start in life."

"All OFWs have received $200 care of the DMW while they are in Egypt, and then a livelihood package, financial assistance of initially P50,000 and then through OWWA regional offices," she said.

"The initial cash assistance of P50,000 will be coming from the DMW’s direct aid to the worker. Another P50,000 will be given by OWWA to the families of the workers. So hopefully with the P100,000 humanitarian assistance, these workers will be able to start afresh," she added. Robina Asido/DMS