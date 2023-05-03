US to transfer four patrol vessels, three C-130s to AFP

The United States will transfer four patrol vessels and three C-130 aircraft to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the White House said following the bilateral meeting between President Joseph Biden and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Washington on Monday.

According to the White House the assets that are intends to transfer by the United States to the AFP "pending applicable Congressional notification requirements" includes "two Island-class patrol vessels, two Protector-class patrol vessels, and three C-130H aircraft."

It also noted that the two Cyclone-class coastal patrol vessels that were transferred to the Philippines in late April, are enroute to Manila.

"These transfers will support the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ modernization program by enhancing its maritime and tactical lift capabilities," it stated.

During the meeting, Biden and Marcos announced a number of new arrangements and initiatives to expand on the historic momentum in US-Philippine relations, including the adoption of Bilateral Defense Guidelines "that institutionalize key bilateral priorities, mechanisms, and processes to deepen alliance cooperation and interoperability across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace."

"The Guidelines support the continued modernization of the alliance and ongoing efforts to adapt alliance coordination to respond to the evolving security environment," it stated.

"As outlined in the Guidelines, the United States and the Philippines will advance efforts to deepen interoperability, particularly through enhanced bilateral planning; information-sharing; accelerated defense capability development; and collaboration on emerging security challenges," the White House added.

It also noted that "the United States is working closely with communities in the vicinity of the EDCA sites to fully realize their positive value for local development and for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief".

"To that end, the United States will expand our work in these communities and areas to support health, education, environmental protection, economic growth, and disaster preparedness," it added. Robina Asido/DMS