Japanese disappointed over rescheduled flight to Davao

A Japanese national expressed disappointment about his rescheduled flight at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, which was moved to May 4 instead of Monday due to a power outage.

Hyo Kimura, 57 , he asked the staff at the airport what was happening and airport staff replied there was a problem with power.

Kimura told the Daily Manila Shimbun in an interview that he was leaving for Davao Monday morning but the power situation at NAIA Terminal 3 changed his schedule.

"So according to their email from Cebu Pacific, my flight was changed from 1st of May to 4th May, but I have to go back on Japan 5th May... So how long can I stay on Davao? Only a day or 8 hours, 10 hours? It's ridiculous'' he said.

In a press conference, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said "this morning there was a power interruption at 1:05 am and the team of Meralco immediately arrived in Terminal 3 around, in about 15 minutes."

He said "after this power interruption, Manila International Airport Authority immediately turned on its generator sets and partially supplied power to the checking systems, the immigration system, the final security x-ray, aerobridges, arrival baggage carousel, elevator, escalator, walkalators, air conditioning and lights."

"Unfortunately the existing generators of MIAA Terminal 3 cannot support the power requirement of Terminal 3," he added.

Cesar Chiong, general manager of MIAA, said " the 24 round trip flights that were canceled this morning represent about 6.5 percent of the total flights that we have and the 9,000 plus passengers represents about 7 percent of the total number of passengers that we usually handle at NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport or MIAA).

"Based on our technical discussion and the briefing that was conducted earlier, with the technical team of MIAA, engineering team of Meralco, we are still in the process of finding the root cause of the problem," he added. Eric Acidre/DMS