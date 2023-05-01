Free rides for workers at LRT-2, MRT-3 on May 1

All workers can avail free train rides at the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) and Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) on Monday, May 1.

Assistant Transportation Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino said workers can avail free rides at the LRT-2 and MRT-3 during these selected hours:

LRT-2

7:00 am to 9:00 am

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

MRT-3

7:00 am to 9:00 am

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

In a statement, Aquino said “all you need to present is your company ID or government-issued ID. We welcome workers aged 18 years old and above to enjoy this special treat.”

“We understand the importance of your hard work and dedication to our country's growth and development, especially during these challenging times,” Aquino said.

“We hope that this small gesture of ours will bring joy and ease to your day. We thank you for your continued efforts and contributions to our nation. Let us celebrate Labor Day with pride and gratitude for all workers in the Philippines,” she added.

Free rides at these rail lines were offered following the request of Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista “to pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of the hardworking Filipino workers across the country.”

“A significant number of job seekers and workers, who are daily commuters, are anticipated to attend and participate in Labor Day activities in the National Capital Region, as the main event site,” Laguesma noted to Bautista.

“This gesture will not only ease the financial burden of the workers but will importantly recognize their significant contributions to nation building and national development,” the Labor chief added. DOTr