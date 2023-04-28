South Korea donates oil spill equipment to Coast Guard

The South Korean government on Thursday donated oil spill equipment to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Counselor Kwon Soonhyun and Secretary Kim Dosik turned over the equipment to PCG Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor Punzalan, Jr. at Coast Guard headquarters.

In his speech, Punzalan thanked the South Korean government.

“I (have) high hopes that we could sustain our established relationship while we promote a safer and more secure maritime environment across the world. May this also allow us to achieve our shared goals specifically in the maritime sector,” Punzalan said.

The oil spill equipment includes 1800 boxes of pad sorbents, 200 boxes of snare sorbents, 134 boxes of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and 50 packs of solid flotation curtain boom.

It is expected to help the PCG with managing the oil spill caused by a sunken motor tanker in Oriental Mindoro.

The equipment will be sent from the PCG headquarters to San Jose, Batangas through eight trucks with the help of Auxiliary Commodore Peter Kianming Chua. Jaspearl Tan/DMS