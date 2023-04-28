Chinese-flagged bulk carrier runs around in Eastern Samar

A Chinese-flagged bulk carrier loaded with 55,200 metric tons of nickel ore ran aground in Eastern Samar last week, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported on Thursday.

The PCG said due to strong current MV Zhe Hai 168 drifted and ran aground at the vicinity of waters approximately 2.7 nautical miles off the shoreline of Barangay Sulangan, Guiuan, Eastern Samar around 6:10 pm on April 18.

Based on the investigation, the bulk carrier, with 20 Chinese crew on board, was transporting nickel ore from Homonhon Island, Eastern Samar, to Caofeidian in China when the accident occurred.

"The Chinese crew confirmed no leakage/damage inside the vessel. The Marine Environmental Protection Unit (MEPU) also conducted a surface assessment for possible traces of oil spill and yielded a negative result," the PCG said.

After launching a marine casualty investigation (MCI) regarding the accident with MV Zhe Hai 168's captain, Jiang Shangjun, the PCG is preparing for the arrival of a salvage team from Singapore to conduct operations.

"They will temporarily transfer the cargo to a barge and pull out the ship. The Coast Guard Sub-Station Guiuan will supervise the salvage operations and ensure no spillage will occur by installing oil spill booms," said PCG.

The PCG will also conduct another hull assessment while the Department of Environment and Natural Resources - Environment Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) divers will evaluate the condition of corals at the marine protected area near the vicinity of waters for damage claims.

It can be recalled that early this year, the PCG also rescued seven crew members of a distressed Chinese supply vessel that was drifted in the vicinity of Suluan Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar. Robina Asido/DMS