BI agents nab Japanese man wanted for theft in Tokyo

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the arrest of a Japanese national wanted by authorities in Tokyo for involvement in financial fraud.

In a statement Tuesday, Immigration Commssioner Norman Tansingco identified the fugitive as Sato Shohei, 32, who was arrested last April 24 along Newport Blvd., Pasay City by operatives from the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU).

Tansingco said the arresting agents were armed with a warrant which he issued pursuant to a summary deportation order that the BI board of commissioners issued against Shohei last February.

“He was ordered deported after the Japanese embassy sought our assistance in locating and arresting him so he can be deported to his country to stand trial for his alleged crimes,” the BI chief said.

He added that Shohei was placed in the immigration blacklist, thus he is banned from re-entering the country for being an undesirable alien.

According to BI-FSU acting chief Rendel Ryan Sy, Shohei was issued an arrest warrant by a summary court in Tokyo where a case for theft was filed against him October last year.

Japanese authorities have alleged that Shohei conspired with several other accomplices in stealing money from the bank accounts of of victims whose ATM cards they obtained by misrepresenting themselves as police officers or financial service agency representatives.

The fugitive is detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City while awaiting deportation. BI News