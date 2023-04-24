「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Magnitude 5.6 quake rocks Maconacon, Isabela

［ 107 words｜2023.4.24｜英字 (English) ］

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake rocked Maconacon, Isabela on Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its report, Phivolcs said the quake, whose epicenter was 18 kilometers north of Maconcon, is not expected to cause damage but aftershocks are expected.

The quake, which was tectonic in origin, occurred at 5:19 pm.

Instrumental Intensities were Intensity V - Penablanca, Cagayan

Intensity IV - Gonzaga, Cagayan; Intensity III - Ilagan, Isabela; Intensity II - Casiguran, Aurora; Batac, Pasuquin, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Santiago City, Isabela; Tabuk, Kalinga; Madella, Quirino; Intensity I - Bangued, Abra; Baler, Diapaculao, Aurora; Vigan City, Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya. DMS

