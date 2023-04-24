PCG saves 85 passengers, including five babies, in Lanao del Norte

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) saved 85 passengers of MV Filipinas Cebu, which ran aground in Maigo Point, Lanao del Norte at 6 pm on April 20.

Among the rescued passengers were five babies, the PCG said.

The PCG search and rescue team responded while the Marine Environmental Protection Unit went to the area to area to assess possible oil spill.

The PCG placed the 85 rescued passengers to the tugboat Foscon Diamond.

The MV Filipinas Cebu, which is owned by Cokaliong Shipping Lines, is a RoRo vessel and passenger ship. PCG