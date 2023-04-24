Marcos: Gov’t doing everything to assure safety of 300 Filipinos trapped in clashes in Sudan

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday said government is preparing contingencies to assure the safety of around 300 Filipinos trapped in Sudan due to the ongoing clashes in the north African country.

In a statement, Marcos said the Philippine government is now getting more information on the ground to better prepare and quickly bring out Filipinos out of the strife-torn country.

“We have about 300 people in Sudan. Unfortunately, none of the airports are functioning. They are still under fire,” Marcos said.

“Also, we cannot ascertain a secure land route for them to leave. It is a long road from Khartoum to Cairo which is where our embassy is, that is in charge also of Khartoum and Sudan,” he added.

Marcos said the government is now working out the evacuation plans and contingencies to immediately and safely evacuate these Filipinos out of Sudan.

“We are just waiting to get better information as to whether or not it will be safe to bring our evacuees out of Khartoum, perhaps into Cairo,” the chief executive pointed out.

The in-fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group began on April 15. Presidential News Desk