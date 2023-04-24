Chinese foreign minister's visit shows intent to repair ties wit

The visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang shows China’s intent to repair damaged ties with the Philippines, a security analyst said on Sunday.

“For me, the visit of Foreign Minister Qin Gang is important because when he was appointed as a foreign minister, he was courageous in showing the United States that China can counter them to advance their national and international security interest. But for the Philippines, he showed that even if China was a major power, and even if Foreign Minister Qin Gang portrays an image of being decisive, he himself came to the Philippines to talk to the President to fix the misunderstanding, misconceptions and misinterpretations between the two countries,” said Rommel Banlaoi in an interview with dzBB.

“That means China has the great intention to repair damaged ties with the Philppines arising from the EDCA (Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement) expansion and at the same time, find ways to really cooperate in economic wills and iron out our political differences and manage our differences on West Philippine Sea issues. So there really is an intention to really patch up differences and at the same time, the willingness of China to sustain talks with the Philippines in order to manage our differences,” he added.

The visit also opened channels for communication between the two countries, Banlaoi said.

Banlaoi said that the Qin’s visit should result in China’s change of behavior in the West Philippine Sea.

“As a result of the visit of Foreign Minister Qin Gang, we should sea a change of attitude of China in the West Philipine Sea wherein their activities shouldn’t cause fear and would not be perceived as bullying actions. China has a responsibility to show us that they’ve changed their behavior and actions so we wouldn’t be afraid,” Banlaoi said.

Following the Palace’s recent announcement of four more EDCA sites, China claimed that the US will be using them to meddle with their issue with Taiwan.

The US has maintained that it is not seeking permanent basing in the Philippines and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. also assured China that it will not be used for “offensive action”.

The additional EDCA sites are Naval Base Camilo Osias in Sta Ana, Cagayan; Lal-lo Airport in Lal-lo, Cagayan; Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela and Balabac Island in Palawan.

The other five locations are in Cebu, Cagayan De Oro, Nueva Ecija, Palawan and Pampanga.

According to Banlaoi, the Philippines’ alliance with the US is causing China “security anxieties”.

“Since we are an ally of the United States, we know that the nature of a military alliance is always directed at someone. Always directed at one country. You are allied against with somebody. The United States is openly saying that China is a threat to their national security interest, the have a lot of security anxieties,” he said over dzBB.

Banloi believes that China should have talks with the US to resolve their differences so that the Philippines would not be caught in their rivalry.

“Peaceful and friendly relationships between China and the US will be extremely beneficial for the Philippines. That’s why it is important. I’m not sure if the President has told Foreign Minister Qin Gang that it is vital that the United States and China have a serious talk so they can patch up their differences. Because until they resolve their difference, the country will continue to be in a delicate position between their rivalry,” he said.

He said that the Philippines aims to have a level of friendship with China that is as good as its relationships with its Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) neighbors, including Vietnam.

“Our relationship with Vietnam was not achieved immediately. It is part of a long process of talks between China and Vietnam in the context of our membership in the context of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. We cultivated a habit of cooperation and friendship,” Banlaoi said.

“That’s the kind of level we want to achieve with China. So that when we see them in the West Philippine Sea, we aren’t nervous and afraid that they’d bully us. And we can achieve this through continuous dialogue and good gestures. And that’s what we expect China to demonstrate to us,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS