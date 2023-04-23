Magnitude 4.8 quake rattles Surigao del Norte

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was monitored in Surigao del Norte on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

In a report, the epicenter was recorded 14 kilometers southeast of General Luna, Surigao del Norte at 9:06 am. Phivolcs said no aftershock and damage are expected.

Instrumental Intensity 1 was recorded in Cabadbaran, Agusan del Norte and Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

Instrumental Intensity 2 also monitored in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

Phivolcs said the tremor, which is tectonic in origin, had a depth of 15 kilometers. Eric Acidre/DMS