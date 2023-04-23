Azurin describes PNP stint as ''roller coaster''

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr described his nearly nine-month stint as a ''roller coaster.''

''Maybe roller coaster. That is the best way I can describe it. Most of the time (it is) down but no matter what we recover,'' said Azurin in an interview in Baguio City on Saturday.

The PNP will hold a change-of-command ceremony on Monday morning when Azurin reaches the compulsory retirement age of 56

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has not announced Azurin's replacement. Marcos will be the guest of honor in the ceremony on Monday.

Azurin attended a testimonial parade in his honor at the Philippine Military Academy, where he graduated from in 1989. Marcos named him PNP chief on August 1.

Azurin will retire as the PNP is in the midst of an investigation into the involvement of police officials in a 990 kilo shabu buy bust operation in Manila last year. DMS